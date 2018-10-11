‘True Detective’ Starts on HBO Jan. 13

Season three of anthology crime drama True Detective starts on HBO Sunday, Jan. 13. The season has eight episodes.

The new season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Mahershala Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff also star in season three.

Nic Pizzolatto created True Detective. Season one had Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and generated considerable buzz.

Season two, with Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn, was less well received.