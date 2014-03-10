'True Detective' Hits Series High in Finale

HBO's True Detective posted its best numbers for its first-season finale on Sunday with 3.5 million viewers at 9 p.m.

The 3.5 million for the anthology series was up 50% from the show's premiere in January; across three plays, True Detective drew 4.9 million viewers, also a series best.

The show's first eight-episode season averaged a gross audience of 11 million viewers, HBO's most-watched freshman series since Six Feet Under in 2001.

Though it hasn't been officially renewed for a second season, True Detective is expected to return with an entirely new cast and storyline, much like FX's American Horror Story.