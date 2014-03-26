'True Detective' to Compete as Drama Series for 2014 Emmys

HBO has entered True Detective for consideration in the drama series categories for the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The move puts the series and its talent in competition against shows such as Homeland, House of Cards, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad.

Because it is designed to feature a different cast and storyline each season, True Detective conceivably would have been eligible to compete in the less competitive miniseries categories, a la FX's American Horror Story.

In the drama series categories, HBO also entered Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones, The Newsroom and True Blood. In the comedy series categories, the network entered Eastbound and Down, Family Tree, Getting On, Girls, Hello Ladies, Looking, Silicon Valley and Veep.