'True Blood's Final Bite: 6.5 Million On Sunday Night

True Blood finished its third-season run with strong Nielsens on Sunday night.

The

vampire series drew 5.4 million watchers on Sept. 12 in its 9 p.m.

premiere for the installment entitled "Evil Is Going On," according to

Nielsen data, and another 1.1 million to its encore airing at 11:30 p.m.

That was down 60,000 viewers from its series' high 5.46 million viewers that were attracted to this season's penultimate episode on Aug. 29, but up 5% from the second-season finale.

