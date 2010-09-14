'True Blood's Final Bite: 6.5 Million On Sunday Night
True Blood finished its third-season run with strong Nielsens on Sunday night.
The
vampire series drew 5.4 million watchers on Sept. 12 in its 9 p.m.
premiere for the installment entitled "Evil Is Going On," according to
Nielsen data, and another 1.1 million to its encore airing at 11:30 p.m.
That was down 60,000 viewers from its series' high 5.46 million viewers that were attracted to this season's penultimate episode on Aug. 29, but up 5% from the second-season finale.
