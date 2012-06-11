'True Blood' Returns Steady in Season Premiere
HBO's True Blood returned for its fifth season Sunday
night to an audience of 5.2 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 4% over its season
four premiere.
The episode was up 3% over where the vampire drama left off
in its season four finale. Combined with its 11 p.m. replay, True Blood
drew a total 6.3 million viewers for the night, down 3% over last year's
combined premiere rating.
At 10 p.m., the season finale of Veep drew 1.1
million viewers, down 8% over last week's episodewhich aired out of the Game of Thrones finale. The 12 a.m. replay drew
an additional 288,000 viewers.
Girls averaged 866,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m., down
21% over last week's series high. Its 12:30 a.m. replay added 224,000 viewers.
