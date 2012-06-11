'True Blood' Returns Steady in Season Premiere

HBO's True Blood returned for its fifth season Sunday

night to an audience of 5.2 million viewers at 9 p.m., down 4% over its season

four premiere.

The episode was up 3% over where the vampire drama left off

in its season four finale. Combined with its 11 p.m. replay, True Blood

drew a total 6.3 million viewers for the night, down 3% over last year's

combined premiere rating.

At 10 p.m., the season finale of Veep drew 1.1

million viewers, down 8% over last week's episodewhich aired out of the Game of Thrones finale. The 12 a.m. replay drew

an additional 288,000 viewers.

Girls averaged 866,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m., down

21% over last week's series high. Its 12:30 a.m. replay added 224,000 viewers.