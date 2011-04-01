‘True Blood' To Return June 26
HBO has confirmed the summer premiere dates for True Blood,
Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage.
The fourth season of True Blood will debut the first of 12
episodes on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m.
The 10-episode eighth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm
premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m.
And the final season of Entourage will air its last eight
episodes starting Sunday, July 24 at 10: 30 p.m.
