‘True Blood' To Return June 26

HBO has confirmed the summer premiere dates for True Blood,

Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage.

The fourth season of True Blood will debut the first of 12

episodes on Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m.

The 10-episode eighth season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m.

And the final season of Entourage will air its last eight

episodes starting Sunday, July 24 at 10: 30 p.m.