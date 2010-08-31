'True Blood' Proves Blue Blood for HBO

HBO's True Blood continues to build, as the vampire series sucked in a new series viewership mark on Sunday night.

The

Aug. 29 premiere, going up against the Emmys for which the series was

nominated in the outstanding drama category, attracted 5.4 million

viewers in the 9 p.m. hour. The episode, entitled Fresh Blood, garnered another 1.2 million watchers during its encore at 11:30 p.m., according to Nielsen data.

Excluding that installment, True Blood

has averaged a weekly gross audience of 12.6 million viewers this

season to date, when linear plays, DVR and HBO On Demand runs are

accounted for.

True Blood's third-season finale, "Evil is Going," is set for Sept. 12.

