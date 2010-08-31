'True Blood' Proves Blue Blood for HBO
HBO's True Blood continues to build, as the vampire series sucked in a new series viewership mark on Sunday night.
The
Aug. 29 premiere, going up against the Emmys for which the series was
nominated in the outstanding drama category, attracted 5.4 million
viewers in the 9 p.m. hour. The episode, entitled Fresh Blood, garnered another 1.2 million watchers during its encore at 11:30 p.m., according to Nielsen data.
Excluding that installment, True Blood
has averaged a weekly gross audience of 12.6 million viewers this
season to date, when linear plays, DVR and HBO On Demand runs are
accounted for.
True Blood's third-season finale, "Evil is Going," is set for Sept. 12.
