'True Blood' on the HBO Go for Premium Service Subs

True Blood backers can get out in front of the vampire series via HBO Go.

Fans can watch the second episode of True Blood's fourth season, a full week early by logging on to the authenticated HBO Go service from their desktop, iPad or smartphone.

Beginning on June 26, episode 2, entitled, "You Smell Like Dinner," will become available on HBO Go immediately following the fourth season's premiere episode, which debuts on the main linear HBO channel at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). The season's second episode will remain on the HBO Go service throughout the week before it makes its debut on the main service at July 3.

HBO Go can be accessed at hbogo.com or via the HBO Go app -- now available for download on Apple's iPad, iPhone and iPod touch and numerous smartphones using Google's Android operating system -- and is free of charge to HBO subscribers through participating television providers.