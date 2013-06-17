'True Blood' Draws 4.5M in Sixth Season Premiere

The sixth season premiere of HBO's True Blood on Sunday at 9 p.m. drew 4.5 million viewers, shedding

13% from its season five premiere and down 11% from its last season finale in

August 2012.

Across its two airings -- which were against the NBA Finals on ABC -- 5.6 million total viewers tuned into the premiere. HBO also aired its special

#TrueBlood: Live from the Set, which

featured the cast answering questions live from the show's set and garnered 2.3

million viewers.