'True Blood' Draws 4.5M in Sixth Season Premiere
The sixth season premiere of HBO's True Blood on Sunday at 9 p.m. drew 4.5 million viewers, shedding
13% from its season five premiere and down 11% from its last season finale in
August 2012.
Across its two airings -- which were against the NBA Finals on ABC -- 5.6 million total viewers tuned into the premiere. HBO also aired its special
#TrueBlood: Live from the Set, which
featured the cast answering questions live from the show's set and garnered 2.3
million viewers.
