Tru Optik Offers Cross-Device OTT Measurement for Free

With sheltering in place family boosting over-the-top viewing, Tru Optik is offering its cross-screen campaign measurement service to advertisers for free.

Tru Optik’s Cross-Screen Audience Validation provides data about reach, frequency and device delivery, giving advertisers a detailed view of campaign performance at a time when brands are increasingly interested in reaching those streaming viewers.

“In March, across leading ad tech platforms and premium publishers nearly 20%t of the advertisers using third-party data for connected TV targeting were doing so for the first time,” said Andre Swanston, CEO of Tru Optik. “With the massive increase in OTT consumption, the industry can’t afford for measurement to stand in the way of marketers doing what is best for their brands. Our household graph is simply larger and more accurate than any device manufacturer, publisher or ad tech platform. We believe allowing advertisers to validate their campaign delivery against the same truth set most widely used to plan and execute targeted OTT campaigns is a significant step.”

As much as 15% of OTT campaign impressions are not delivered to connected TV as expected, but show up instead on desktop and mobile screens,Tru Optik said..

Its CAV can tell advertisers how many homes saw their ads, how many times they saw it, what devices and publishers did the ads run on and what share of impressions reached the target audience.

“OTT measurement is broken,” said David Wiesenfeld, Chief Strategist at Tru Optik. “Many solutions are repurposed from linear TV or legacy digital advertising and they don’t work for OTT. Valid campaign measurement is key to getting the most bang for your advertising dollar. Accurate in-depth reporting to drive advertising efficiency has never been more important.”