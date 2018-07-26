Tru Optik Launches Audience Validation with Beachfront

Tru-Optik and Beachfront said they are working together to provide validated inventory segments across over-the-top devices.

Beachfront said it is the first supply-side platform (SSP) to provide both inventory quality validation and audience validation across all OTT devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Smart TV and game consoles.

OTT and connected TV viewership is growing and demand is rising among advertisers looking to reach narrower targets with their TV ad campaigns.

“With billions of connected TV requests across our supply side publisher network, it’s critically important we have a partner like Tru Optik to ensure the right advertisers connect with the correct, validated audience segments,” said Frank Sinton, founder, Beachfront. “Our data indicates that mid- and long-tail publishers will increasingly prosper due to accelerated CTV streaming growth, with overall inventory rising quickly and, therefore, making the need for Tru Optik’s audience validation all the more important.”

Tru Optik’s audience validation system scans for advanced audience characteristics for all advertising categories, including auto, finance, consumer packaged goods, entertainment and travel using data from companies including Experian, Alliant, HIS, Kantar and V12.

“Advertisers want to have consistent targeting and buying capabilities across all OTT publishers and devices,” said Andre Swanston, CEO, Tru Optik. “Beachfront is one of only a handful of platforms that had the technical and logistical capabilities to work with us to pull this off. Our new partnership helps level the playing field allowing buyers and sellers of CTV inventory to have a consistent, scalable audience strategy across all devices.”

Supply Side Audience Validation is fully privacy compliant, with all U.S. homes scrubbed against OptOut.TV, a privacy register that allows consumers to opt out of audience-targeted OTT ads across all CTV devices and platforms in their home.