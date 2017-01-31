Tru Optik, Kantar to Provide Over-the-Top TV Attribution

Tru Optik, which measures over-the-top audiences, and research company Kantar Millward Brown have joined forces to enable advertisers to attribute product sales to OTT ad campaigns.

With more consumers streaming content over the top on connected devices, advertisers are seeking ways to reach those viewers and measure the effectiveness of campaigns that run on non-traditional platforms.

By matching Tru Optik’s viewing data with the purchase information Kantar Millward Brown has access to through its Ignite data partnerships, advertisers will be able to link ad exposure to sales impact, the companies said. The information will be available via Tru Optik’s OTT Marketing Cloud.

“Even though consumers are streaming more television than ever before, brands have been challenged to measure the ROI of their CTV / OTT ad spend, leaving them hesitant to shift dollars to this medium,” said Andre Swanston, CEO and co-founder of Tru Optik. “By connecting Kantar Millward Brown’s large-scale panel to our OTT Marketing Cloud, we have removed this barrier and can now provide brands access to true, deterministic campaign attribution that accounts for exposure across all OTT screens.”

Sales linkages are available for industries including automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), pharma, consumer electronics, retail, travel, hospitality and entertainment.

“Brands, today, are looking to take advantage of CTV to reach the audiences that are leading the migration to OTT viewing, including millennials, affluent households, and multicultural consumers,” said Ken Greenberg, VP of partnerships at Kantar Millward Brown. “The Tru Optik partnership will provide real value to marketers by providing a means to determine OTT ad impact and justify ad spend on this now mainstream platform.”

