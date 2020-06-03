Tru Optik Adds Deep Root’s Political Segments to Cloud

Tru Optik said it agreed to integrate Deep Root Analytics’ audience-based political, public affairs and corporate advocacy segments into Tru Optik’s Political Data Cloud.

The integration will help give political advertisers the ability to more precisely target campaigns based on voter history, consumer and behavioral insights across over-the-top and connected TV.

“There’s no denying that now, more than ever, registered voters are engaging in content from connected TV. Political candidates, campaigns and advocacy groups must recognize this and leverage these platforms in order to reach targeted voter audiences,” said Richard Kosinski, executive VP, sales, at Tru Optik. “Deep Root’s scale of deterministic and modeled political data directly sourced from voters enhances our capabilities of offering unparalleled scale, accuracy and reach on ad-supported OTT and CTV.”

Tru Optik said its Political Data Cloud enables political advertisers to use OTT to target specific voter groups on a local, state or national level across such factors as party affiliation, past voting behavior and issue orientation.

“Deep Root has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for political, public affairs, and corporate reputation advertisers. We are excited to partner with Tru Optik to power audience-based advertising across all OTT and CTV devices and platforms,” said Deep Root Analytics chief revenue officer, David Seawright. “This partnership will allow agencies and advertisers to leverage Deep Root’s premium audiences in new ways and will elevate their digital targeting capabilities across an increasingly fractured landscape."

Consumers will be able to opt-out of audience-based targeting through Tru Optik’s Privacy.TV.