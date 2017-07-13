Troubled ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to Debut on ABC Aug. 14

ABC has set a new start date for Bachelor in Paradise after production was held up due to investigations of misconduct on the Mexico set. The show was set to debut Aug. 8 but will now go on Aug. 14, the two-night premiere also going down Aug. 15.

The cast was sent home following the allegations and then brought back after producer Warner Bros. concluded that there was no misconduct in an investigation and production resumed. Said Warner Bros., “We plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get a second chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise while living together in Mexico. The cast includes Raven Gates of season 21, Derek Peth of season 12, Amanda Stanton of season 20 and Jasmine Goode of season 21.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Elan Gale are executive producers.