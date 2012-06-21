Trisha Yearwood Series Gets Second Season on Food Network

Food Network has ordered a second season of Trisha Yearwood's cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

The second season will consist of 13 episodes and will premiere this fall.

"Our viewers loved seeing a different side of Trisha. Her impressive cooking skills and family recipes, coupled with her natural southern charm, really resonated with our audience," said Bob Tuschman, GM and senior VP, Food Network. "We're thrilled Trisha will be returning for a second season with more delicious dishes and family traditions."