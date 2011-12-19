Trish Regan Joins Bloomberg TV

Trish Regan, former anchor for CNBC and before that a correspondent with CBS, has joined Bloomberg Television.

She will co-anchor Street Smart at 3-5 p.m. weekdays with Lisa Murphy and Adam Johnson from from New York beginning Jan. 9 as well as primetime specials. She will be the lead anchor on coverage of the presidential campaign. At CNBC she covered the U.S. banking failures of 20098, the European debt crisis and other major stories. She was also a contributor to the NBC Nightly News and Today.

"Trish is an accomplished broadcast journalist and skilled reporter who has covered some of the most important global economic stories of our time," said Andrew Morse, who heads Bloomberg TV U.S. "She'll play a key role on our Bloomberg team."