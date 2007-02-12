Trio Lives On as E-Newsletter, Broadband Site

Quirky arts channel Trio will now be a daily e-mail newsletter and broadband site. The NBCU-owned brand Monday launched "getTrio.com," a Website and e-mail roster of pop culture events and news from the U.S. and abroad.



Trio began as a critically acclaimed cable channel but was yanked from TV Jan. 1, 2006 due to poor viewing levels. Afterwards, the channel survived in the form of BrilliantButCancelled.com and OUTzoneTV.com , two broadband sites that are operated with help from Trio's sister channel, Bravo, and that program some of its content.



getTrio.com's Website will program some of the former cable network's programming, including Parking Lot and 24 w/, in addition to offering daily tips on things to buy, do and see. Those tips, also available in a subscription newsletter and as a mobile alert, will be curated by Charlie Suisman, creator of New York-focused e-mail listing the Manhattan Users' Guide.



Bravo President Lauren Zalaznick has floated various ideas for Trio's new online life since the cable channel folded. At one point, she told press that Triotv.com would have a heavy music focus.



In an e-mail announcing getTrio.com today, she said: "Each day, we will worship the high-, and celebrate the low - without ever being stuck in the middle (-brow, that is)."