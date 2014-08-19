Trio of Late-Night Hosts Announced as Presenters for Emmy Awards

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards host Seth Meyers announced Tuesday on Twitter that fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will be presenters at the awards show.

The Emmys will be telecast Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Colbert (host of The Colbert Report), Fallon (host of The Tonight Show) and Kimmel (host of Jimmy Kimmel Live) have each been nominated for an Emmy in Outstanding Variety Series.

The trio of late-night hosts join Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Bryan Cranston, Zooey Deschanel, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Woody Harrelson, Allison Janney, Keegan-Michael Key, Lucy Liu, Julianna Margulies, Adam Levine, Matthew McConaughey, Debra Messing, Jim Parsons, Jordan Peele, Amy Poehler, Julia Roberts, Andy Samberg, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Gwen Stefani and Kerry Washington as presenters.

The 66th Primetime Emmy Awards are produced by Don Mischer Productions.