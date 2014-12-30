Trinity Broadcasting Set For U.K. Launch

Religious broadcaster Trinity Broadcasting Network said its newest network, TBN UK, will launch on Jan. 5 on Freeview, the U.K.'s free-to-air digital terrestrial television service that reaches 95% of the television households across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

TBN vice president Matthew Crouch said in a release that the launch of TBN UK represents one of the most significant commitments in the history of the 42-year-old global faith-and-family television group, bringing 24-hour Christian programming to a combined total of approximately 26 million U.K. homes.

“While TBN has been available in the U.K. through cable and satellite, this will be the first time that over 65 million individuals across the British Isles will have access to a broad range of faith-and-family programming 24 hours a day,” said Crouch.

