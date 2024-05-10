Tributes Flow for KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin, Dead at 64

KTLA Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Behind The Scenes Day 2 at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_004 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Tributes flowed in Hollywood today after KTLA in Los Angeles reported that longtime morning-news entertainment reporter, Sam Rubin, had died Friday at age 64.

"The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately released," KTLA, owned by Nexstar, said. "Rubin was on the air a day earlier and showed no outward signs of illness, co-workers said."

"Rubin joined KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles in 1991, instantly making an impact with his encyclopedic knowledge of film and television and infectious charm. His news reports, interviews and feature segments were a hallmark of KTLA’s brand," the station added.

Praise reposted by KTLA, which ran continuous live coverage of Rubin's death today, included this from Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer, who said: "So sad to learn that we’ve lost Sam Rubin. It was always a pleasure to see him and to be in his presence. My condolences to his family and fans."

Actor and director Ben Stiller posted: "So sad and sorry to hear of Sam Rubin’s passing. Consummate pro. I did my first interview with him in something like ‘93, and countless times over the years. He loved actors and movies. He made everyone feel comfortable and it was always fun and easy. He was an institution. We have lost him way too soon."

Said actress Morgan Fairchild: "Oh NO!! Sam was the sweetest, nicest guy in town!! Always kind & supportive! My last interview with him was for #MatthewPerry’s death. I always went out of my way if he wanted an interview bc he was just such a great guy! Beloved by all. Condolences to his family#RIPSamRubin."

Actor Dave Foley posted on X: "This is dreadful news. One of the true delights of being in show business was the opportunity to chat occasionally with Sam Rubin. In fact, I was looking forward to seeing Sam in a couple of weeks. He was a wonderful part of life in Los Angeles. I’ll miss him."

Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook said: “Sam was an icon in Los Angeles and the entertainment industry and he was a beloved member of our Nexstar Nation. My prayers are with his family and the KTLA family as we mourn his passing. He will be missed.”