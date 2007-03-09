Tribune's WPIX New York Clears Jury Duty

Tribune’s WPIX New York has cleared Jury Duty, a syndicated strip for fall that offers a different take on the crowded court genre.

From first time producer Vincent Dymon’s Radar Entertainment and independent distributor Foster/Tailwind, the WPIX clearance gives the show the top-three markets. It had previously been picked up by KCAL Los Angeles and WCIU Chicago.

Jury Duty will be presided over by New York attorney Bruce Cutler, who came to fame defending mob boss John Gotti. Cutler will be seen daily on Court TV starting March 16 when he defends legendary music producer Phil Spector in his upcoming murder trial.

Trifecta Media handles national ad sales for Jury Duty, which joins Sony Pictures Television’s Judge David Young this fall as the new kids on the court block.