Tribune Ups Scott Heath to VP/GM of San Diego Fox Affiliate KSWB

Tribune Broadcasting has tapped Scott Heath as VP and general manager of the company's Fox affiliate in San Diego, KSWB, effective immediately.

Heath, who had been serving as its VP and station manager, will oversee all daily operations of the station. He joined the station in 1986, initially as an account executive before serving as regional/local sales manager, national sales manager and general sales manager.

Don Corsini, who had been overseeing KSWB, will continue his role as president and general manager of KTLA in Los Angeles and serve as consultant to KSWB. Heath will report to Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting president.

"I am especially pleased to reward Scott with this role that he has worked so hard to earn," Wert said. "His extensive San Diego market equity is of great value, and under the leadership of Don Corsini, Scott grew measurably while they both advanced our goals at Fox 5.”

"I am thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to lead Fox 5," Heath said. "Our continued growth both in news, sales and our digital footprint would not be possible without our amazing team which is what makes Fox 5 so successful.”

KSWB, which became a Fox affiliate in 2008, produces 10.5 hours of news daily.

"With Scott's leadership we continue to upgrade our workforce, key management team, on–air talent and overall look and content of the television station,” Corsini said.