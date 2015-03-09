Tribune Taps Hitchcock as VP, GM of Connecticut Pair

Tribune Broadcasting announced Monday that it has named Jon Hitchcock as VP and general manager of WTIC-TV and WCCT-TV, its Fox and CW affiliates in Hartford and New Haven, Conn.

Hitchcock, who had been president and general manager of CBS owned and operated Philadelphia stations KYW-TV and WPSG-TV since 2009, will be responsible for strategic planning, day-to-day operations and all other aspects of the stations. A Connecticut native who spent 17 years at WTNH and WCTX in the area, he will join Tribune on April 6 and report to broadcast media COO Lynda King.

“Jon is the perfect fit for these stations, as well as the Hartford and New Haven communities,” said King. “We look forward to his leadership and commitment to our employees, partners and viewers.”

“I'm thrilled to join Tribune Media and have the opportunity to return to my home state of Connecticut,” said Hitchcock, whose past involvement in the community has included leadership roles with the New Haven Chamber of Commerce, the Regional Leadership Council, the Ronald McDonald House and the Connecticut Broadcasting Association.