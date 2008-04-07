Tribune Taps Clear Channel's Chase for Interactive Group

Randy Michaels, Tribune’s CEO and executive vice president of broadcasting and interactive, lured yet another Clear Channel Communications executive to his rapidly growing flock, bringing on Marc Chase as president of Tribune Interactive. Chase had been senior VP of programming at Clear Channel for the past 10 years.

Tribune made the announcement in an off-beat press release, headed, “Surely You Can’t Be Serious?,” and then went on to make light of the hire because Chase doesn’t have experience typically required of the head of an Internet division. In response to follow-up questions, a Tribune spokesman said the release was meant to demonstrate a "'new' Tribune and a new way of thinking about things."

Chase joins Sean Compton, who was brought on last week as Tribune’s senior VP of programming, leaving his position as VP of programming at Clear Channel/Premiere Radio Networks.

Michaels also hired Lee Abrams away from XM Satellite Radio, where he was chief creative officer for the past 10 years. At Tribune, Abrams is chief innovation officer.

Michaels also brought on two other Clear Channel executives this week: Jerry Kersting, finance chief of Clear Channel's radio division and an acquisitions engineer, and Steve Gable, Clear Channel’s VP of technology, according to reports.