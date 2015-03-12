Tribune Taps Aitken For KDAF GM Post

James Aitken has been named VP and general manager of Tribune’s KDAF Dallas. He starts at the CW affiliate March 31 and reports to Kathy Clements, chief operating officer of Tribune Broadcasting. Aitken joins Tribune from KREM-KSKN Spokane, where he was president/general manager of the CBS-CW duopoly. Previously Aitken was VP and general manager at KASW and station manager at KTVK in Phoenix.

“I am so pleased to have Jamie joining KDAF,” said Clements. “Jamie is from Texas and spent several years in station management in Dallas. He understands the many facets of the north Texas community and his background in creative local programing, production and news are a perfect fit for KDAF and Tribune Broadcasting.”

Aitken succeeds Roger Bare atop KDAF.

Aitken’s previous positions include stints as president and GM at Texas Cable News in Dallas and director of program development at WFAA Dallas.

“I am thrilled to be returning home to Dallas,” he said. “KDAF has an excellent reputation and I am eager to join the Tribune Broadcasting team and to help grow and develop the station.”