Tribune Promotes Two Execs

Tribune Broadcasting has upped two of its veterans to senior executive posts. L. Clark Morehouse III is the new executive VP/general mangaer of Tribune Entertainment Co., Tribune's Los Angeles-based programming and distribution arm. Marc Schacher was tapped to be senior VP of programming and development for Tribune Broadcasting.



Most recently, Morehouse was senior VP of advertising sales for Tribune Entertainment, a position he held since 2000.



Schacher has been VP of programming and development since 1997 and first joined the company in 1979.