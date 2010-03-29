TribunePicks Up ‘Career Day'
Entertainment
Studios' new weekly half-hour series Career
Day has been picked up by Tribune Broadcasting for a fall 2010 launch, the
studio announced Monday (March 29). The show, shot entirely in HD, offers
kids the opportunity to follow adults and learn about prospective career
fields.
Tribune
owns and operates 23 major-market TV stations and reached more than 80% of U.S.
TV households. They are picking up Career
Day a year earlier than originally expected. Earlier this month,
Sinclair Broadcast Group selected the show for a fall 2011 release in 29
markets.
"We
are thrilled to offer this wonderful HD series for teenagers looking for
positive guidance at this important time in their lives," said Entertainment
Studios President of Domestic Television Distribution Andrew Temple.
Entertainment
Studios produced 24 programs and is the largest independent producer of
first-run syndication shows for broadcast stations.
