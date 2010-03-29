TribunePicks Up ‘Career Day'

Entertainment

Studios' new weekly half-hour series Career

Day has been picked up by Tribune Broadcasting for a fall 2010 launch, the

studio announced Monday (March 29). The show, shot entirely in HD, offers

kids the opportunity to follow adults and learn about prospective career

fields.

Tribune

owns and operates 23 major-market TV stations and reached more than 80% of U.S.

TV households. They are picking up Career

Day a year earlier than originally expected. Earlier this month,

Sinclair Broadcast Group selected the show for a fall 2011 release in 29

markets.

"We

are thrilled to offer this wonderful HD series for teenagers looking for

positive guidance at this important time in their lives," said Entertainment

Studios President of Domestic Television Distribution Andrew Temple.

Entertainment

Studios produced 24 programs and is the largest independent producer of

first-run syndication shows for broadcast stations.