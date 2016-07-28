Tribune Names Ulmer Chief Technology Officer

Tribune Media named David Ulmer its chief technology officer.

Ulmer, who had been in service as the company’s interim CTO since last June, reports to chief financial officer Chandler Bigelow.

As CTO, Ulmer is responsible for the development and execution of the company’s strategy for information technology and managing its technology systems and infrastructure.

"David has quickly integrated himself into our organization and his leadership, expertise and experience have already had a significant impact on the continuing transformation of our IT systems and infrastructure," said Bigelow. "We're extremely pleased to have him here in a long-term capacity."

Before joining Tribune was with Sotheby’s, where he was chief technology and strategy officer.