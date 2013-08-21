Tribune Names Rennie WTTV-WXIN GM

Paul Rennie has been named VP and general manager of Tribune's WTTV-WXIN Indianapolis, a Fox-CW pair.

Since 2004, Rennie has been general sales manager for Tribune's KCPQ-KZJO Seattle. Prior to that, he served as general sales manager at WRTV Indianapolis.

Rennie starts immediately and reports to Larry Wert, Tribune president/broadcast media. He succeeds Larry Delia, who left to run Dispatch's WTHR Indianapolis in June.

"Paul brings significant industry experience, including time spent in Indy, and he understands the variety of opportunities and challenges generated by a major-market duopoly," said Wert. "He is a strategic and innovative thinker whom people trust and enjoy -- Paul is the perfect fit for Indy."

Rennie said he was enthused to be back in Indianapolis. "These are solid stations with great staffs and a legacy of serving the community with outstanding local news and programming -- and, of course, we have the Colts about to kick off the regular season with a shot at the Super Bowl," he said. "Now that's exciting."