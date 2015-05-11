Tribune Names Josh Cogswell Chief Product Officer

Tribune Media Company has hired former Viacom executive Josh Cogswell as its top digital executive.

In his new post as chief product officer, Cogswell oversees the development and execution of the company’s digital strategy and runs product development across the company’s TV, data and studio operations.

Cogswell has joined the company and is reporting directly to Peter Liguori, Tribune Media’s president and CEO.

“Josh is an extremely innovative, creative thinker, who is focused on anticipating and satisfying the wants and needs of the end-user,” said Liguori in a statement. “Throughout his career, Josh has been on the leading edge of digital product design, the development of mobile applications, content management and distribution, and the use of social media to drive brand identity and audience engagement. He will ensure that we are maximizing the use of our broad array of content and help us design new ways of managing it and delivering it to consumers whenever and wherever they choose.”

Cogswell joins Tribune from Viacom, where he spent 15 years, most recently working as senior VP of product management.