Tribune Names Chandler Bigelow CFO

Tribune named Chandler Bigelow chief financial officer, effective immediately.

He replaces Tribune veteran Don Grenesko, who is retiring.

Bigelow had been Tribune’s vice president and treasurer since 2003. He started at Tribune in 1998.

Both Bigelow and Grenesko played instrumental roles in Tribune’s going private late in 2007, the company said.

Tribune’s holdings range from its 23 TV stations, to cable outlet WGN, to a number of newspapers, including the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune. It’s seeking a buyer for its Newsday daily.

Late last week, the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $78 million for the fourth quarter of last year.