Tribune to Move WSFL Into South Florida Sun-Sentinel Offices

Tribune Broadcasting is moving The CW outlet WSFL Miami into the same Fort Lauderdale, Fla., building as its South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper. Sun-Sentinel president and publisher Howard Greenberg will add WSFL general manager to his business card.

“This gives our print, broadcast and interactive operations the opportunity to work together to develop unique content and programming in a variety of areas,” Greenberg said. “Plus, with this combination, there will be no better way for advertisers to reach more people with a consistent message.”

Fort Lauderdale is about 30 miles north of Miami.

Tribune said the move means “South Florida’s leading source for news and information, the Sun-Sentinel, will serve as a new and innovative content engine for WSFL’s on-air and online programming,” and it provides “a single point of contact” for advertisers.

New Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson said, “This approach makes great sense for consumers and advertisers in south Florida and keeps Greenberg busy and off the streets.”

Tribune also announced that Allyson Meyers is returning to WSFL as station manager after one year as GM at WCWJ Jacksonville, Fla.