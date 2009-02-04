Tribune Merging CLTV and WGN Newsrooms

Tribune Broadcasting will "integrate the operations" for its 24-hour cable news channel CLTV and CW affiliate WGN Chicago, as CLTV moves into WGN's facilities this summer. "Bringing the operations together under one roof will provide viewers with enhanced local news coverage on both cable and over-the-air television," said Tribune in a statement, "the benefit of a deeper, stronger, more experienced local news team with more resources at its disposal."

The two outfits will operate out of one newsroom, with reporters delivering content to both stations. Both channels will continue to exist on their own.

"This is a golden opportunity to expand our position as the breaking news leader in Chicago, to broaden our reach and develop new programming and advertising

opportunities," said Tribune Broadcasting Chief Revenue Officer Ed Wilson. "This also will strengthen our overall broadcasting business in Chicago."

Tribune says advertisers will benefit from the "one-stop ability to buy time on both stations."

"We're looking forward to collaborating with our sister station on all fronts," said WGN VP/General Manager Marty Wilke. "This gives us a competitive advantage over the other television news operations in town and benefits viewers and advertisers, as well."