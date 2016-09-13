Tribune Media Renews Fox Affiliation Deal

Tribune Broadcasting said it reached a multi-year agreement renewing its affiliation agreements with Fox Broadcasting.

The new deal covers stations in six markets: KSWB-TV, San Diego; KTXL-TV, Sacramento; WXIN-TV, Indianapolis; WTIC-TV, Hartford; WXMI-TV Grand Rapids and WPMT-TV, Harrisburg, Pa.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Tribune Media owns 42 stations reaching more than 50 million households.