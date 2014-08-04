Tribune Media Emerges After Publishing Spinoff

Tribune Co. said that as it completes the spinoff of its publishing assets, it will become known as Tribune Media Co.

Tribune Media has 42 TV stations, WGN America, Triune Studios, digital assets including Zap2it and TVByTheNumbers, Antenna TV and This TV.

“In the last year, we have executed a strategy designed to embrace a rapidly changing media environment,” Peter Liguori, president and CEO, Tribune Media Co., said in a statement. “We doubled the size of our broadcast group, re-launched our national cable network, WGN America, with high-quality original programming, and expanded our digital businesses that power some of the world’s leading media brands. The result is a rich and diverse portfolio of media properties and the birth today of Tribune Media Company.”