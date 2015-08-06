Tribune Media CFO Berns Resigns to Take Another Job

Tribune Media Co. executive VP and CFO Steven Berns is leaving to become CFO of another public company.

Chandler Bigelow, executive VP, chief business strategies and operations officer, at Tribune will serve as the interim CFO effective Aug. 12, 2015, and is expected to serve in such capacity until a successor for Berns is appointed, the company said.

Berns will remain at the company for an brief period to facilitate a transition of responsibilities.

Bigelow, who has been with Tribune for 17 years, served as CFO from 2008 to 2013.

“We thank Steven for his contributions to the company over the past two years, including his management of the spin-off of Tribune Publishing and our listing on the New York Stock Exchange, and we wish him well in his new position,” said Tribune CEO Peter Liguori in a statement. “We are fortunate to have an executive of Chandler’s caliber, with his many years of experience at Tribune Media, as interim CFO."