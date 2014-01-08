Tribune Creates Political Ad Post

As TV stations gear up for midterm elections and the expected flood of political ad dollars, Tribune has created a new sales post to oversee political and issue advertising for the TV station group.

Kristin Long, who has been general sales manager for Tribune's WPHL-TV Philadelphia, will be VP, strategic sales for political and issues advocacy.

Long will report to Larry Wert, president of Broadcast Media, for Tribune.

Long comes well equipped for the post. Her resume includes group sales at ABC National Television Sales, and she was project manager at MediaAdVentures for the McCain 2008 presidential campaign, according to Tribune

Tribune owns stations in some battleground states, Florida, Ohio, WPHL in Pennsylvania, a point Long made in a statement about the new job. "I expect our stations to play important roles in national, state, and local elections as candidates and issues-advocacy groups consider the best way to reach voters.”