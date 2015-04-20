Tribune CEO Liguori’s Pay Rises to $23M

Tribune Media CEO Peter Liguori received total compensation of $23 million in 2014, up from $8.8 million in 2013, according to documents filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Liguori’s salary rose to $1.6 million from $1.5 million and his stock awards jumped to $8.4 million from $4.2 million and his option awards climbed to $11.6 million from $1.2 million the prior year.

Tribune last year split off its publishing properties and made big acquisitions of local TV stations. It also converted half of WGN America’s subscriber base from a superstation to a cable network.

Chandler Bigelow, executive VP and chief business strategies/operations officer, saw his compensation rise to $5.2 million from $2.04 million a year ago.

Larry Wert, president of broadcast media at Tribune Media, had his total compensation rise to $4.3 million in 2014 from $2.3 million