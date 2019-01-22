Tribune, CBS Renew Off-History 'Pawn Stars' for Third Season in Syndication

Tribune and CBS-owned WLNY New York have renewed off-History series PawnStars for a third season in national syndication, A+E Networks and distributor Trifecta Entertainment & Media said at NATPE 2019 in Miami on Tuesday.

The weekday strip, which is cleared in more than 85% of the country, will return with 100 additional new episodes in its run for the 2019-20 season. Stations currently air the show on an all-barter basis.

Pawn Stars, which is shot in Las Vegas, has been one of History’s top-performing shows since premiering 10 years ago.