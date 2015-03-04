Tribune Broadcasting Ups Bellucci to VP, Communications

Jessica Bellucci has been promoted to VP, communications, for Tribune Broadcasting. Larry Wert, president, broadcast media, Tribune Media Company, made the announcement in a memo on Wednesday.

The director of communications for Tribune Broadcasting and PIX11 since joining the company in 2006, Bellucci will be tasked with supervising communications for its stations and digital networks as well as Antenna TV and This TV. Bellucci, who will remain based in New York at PIX11, will also serve as a liaison to the press.

Before Tribune, Bellucci worked at Village Voice Media as the director of public relations. She started her career working in public relations in the New York State Assembly.