Tribune Broadcasting Taps William Ammerman as VP, Programmatic and Data Driven Revenue

Tribune Broadcasting announced Thursday it has named William Ammerman as VP, programmatic and data driven revenue.

Ammerman will join Tribune Nov. 17 and report to Devin Johnson, senior VP, head of digital.

“We’re excited to bring Bill’s programmatic thought leadership to Tribune Broadcasting,” said Johnson. “His experience in data monetization will be essential in growing our digital revenue.”

Before joining Tribune, Ammerman served as general sales manager for Capitol Broadcasting’s New Media Group, winning the Edward R. Murrow Award in 2010 for his work on WRAL.com. Prior to Capitol Broadcasting, he worked as director of integrated marketing at Hearst-Argyle.