Tribune Broadcasting Signs New Nielsen Ratings Deal

Tribune Broadcasting reached a multi-year renewal of its agreement with Nielsen to get local ratings for TV stations and national ratings for its digital broadcast network Antenna TV.

Tribune has agreed to be acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which this week also agreed to a new deal with Nielsen. Sinclair had indicated it was planning to give all of its rating business to comScore.

Financial terms of the new Tribune-Nielsen deal were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to reaffirm our relationship with Tribune as a valued, long-term partner," said Megan Clarken, President, Nielsen Watch. "Nielsen is bringing significant enhancements to local audience measurement across all content distribution platforms. We look forward to working with Tribune to maximize its revenue potential and demonstrate the value it offers to local and national advertising clients."

The agreement provides Tribune Broadcasting with complete measurement of its video audiences across TV and digital and its purchasing behaviors.

"Continuing our relationship with Nielsen assures us access to important audience research, analytics and currency," said Larry Wert, Tribune Media's President for Broadcast Media. "Nielsen data is an integral part of our daily business, and Nielsen is a valued partner in helping us navigate the ever-changing media landscape."