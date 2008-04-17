Tribune Awards VP Stripes

In the midst of an executive-level hiring frenzy, Tribune announced several promotions.

Clear Channel Communications veteran Jerry Kersting was officially named executive vice president, and several in-house executives received promotions.

Jack Rodden was named VP/treasurer, Brian Litman was named VP/corporate controller, Naomi Sachs was named VP/strategy and Harry Amsden was named VP/finance.

“These are extraordinarily intelligent and energetic people and they are ready to move to the next level,” Tribune chief administrative officer Gerry Spector said. “We recognize their ability, and it is a reflection of the depth of management talent within the company -- not everyone has to come from Clear Channel or EGI.”