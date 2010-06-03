Tribune Adds NFL to Station Slates in Eight Markets

Tribune Broadcasting has picked up the local broadcast

rights to six late-season NFL Network football games, beginning with the

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Nov. 18. The agreement

allows

Tribune TV stations in eight NFL markets to carry the NFL Network

telecast of

the local team's Thursday Night Football game.

"In keeping with our commitment to offer the best

programming, Tribune Broadcasting is extremely happy to be partnering

with NFL

Network to make these games available locally over-the-air to football

fans and

advertisers in the markets we serve," said Jerry Kersting, president of

Tribune

Broadcasting, in a statement. "There are some great match-ups here, with

the

potential to really affect who makes the playoffs -- these games will

draw a

lot of interest."

This is the third year that Tribune has partnered

with the NFL Network

to air professional football games in their local markets. Tribune paid

cash plus barter time to acquire the games.

Tribune is looking to

increase its sports programming

across all of its markets, Tribuneprogramming

chief Sean Compton told B&Cin an interview last month, and is acquiring sports rights from the

high-school level on up.

The eight Tribune stations that will air games are: WPIX

New York, WGN Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, KIAH Houston, WSFL Miami, KDAF

Dallas, KSWB San Diego and WXIN Indianapolis.

By NFL policy, ESPN and NFL Network games are carried on

free, over-the-air television in the city of the visiting team and in

the city

where the game is played as long as it is sold out 72 hours in advance

of

kickoff.

The full schedule of games is as follows:

Chicago Bears v.

Miami Dolphins: November 18, 2010, WGN Chicago, WSFL Miami

Cincinnati

Bengals v. New York Jets: November 25, 2010, WPIX New York

Houston

Texans v. Philadelphia Eagles: December 2, 2010, KIAH Houston, WPHL

Philadelphia

Indianapolis Colts v. Tennessee Titans: December 9,

2010, WXIN Indianapolis

San Francisco 49ers v. San Diego Chargers:

December 16, 2010, KSWB San Diego

Dallas Cowboys v. Arizona

Cardinals: December 25, 2010, KDAF Phoenix