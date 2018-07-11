Tribune Ad Sales Open 24/7 with WideOrbit Automation

Tribune Broadcasting has launched an automated ad sales operation that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week using technology from programmatic TV company WideOrbit.

Using an enhanced version of WideOrbit’s WO Programmatic Open Marketplace, Tribune, which is in the process of being acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group, can accept bids for ad time around the clock, allowing it to compete with the self-service ad sales platforms employed by digital media competitors.

“We have to compete on audience programming value and ease of use to service advertisers,” said Kerry Oslund, VP strategy and business development at Tribune Broadcasting. “Automating sales workflows with WO Programmatic allows us to take orders from ad buyers based on pre-set parameters anytime just like digital self-serve platforms.”

Tribune’s WideOrbit system can adjust pricing for sell-out levels and offer dynamic floor pricing for linear TV.

“Programmatic ad sales platforms that allow our valuable audiences to be sold in both high tech and high-touch environments will increase demand in our Local Spot sector. We applaud WideOrbit’s efforts in this space and will continue to work with them and others in advancing it,” said Angela Betasso, chief revenue officer at Tribune Media, parent of Tribune Broadcasting.

Advertisers can review and order review and order spots on Tribunes 42 owned or operated stations covering 50 million households. The system also gives advertisers access to multicast advertising opportunities and the 1,000 other stations WideOrbit works with.

"Tribune’s embrace of an ‘always-open’ programmatic sales operation will make its local broadcast TV ad inventory as easy to purchase as any other media option," said Eric Mathewson, Founder and CEO at WideOrbit. “We believe all broadcasters must streamline their transactional processes to be competitive with both digital and national media. We will continue to focus on software solutions that keep highly effective media like local TV as appealing to ad buyers as any competing media platform.”