Tribeca Film Festival to Open With ‘SNL’ Doc ‘Live From New York!’

The 14th edition of the Tribeca Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Live From New York!, a documentary that chronicles the 40-year run of late-night staple Saturday Night Live.

Live From New York! will explore the show’s early years, with archival footage and exclusive commentary from SNL legends, journalists, hosts and crew. It is directed by Tribeca alum Bao Nguyen and produced by JL Pomeroy and Tom Broecker.

“'SNL’s contribution to the arts and to pop culture has been—and continues to be—groundbreaking, and Live From New York! offers an inside look at the show’s inimitable ability to both reflect and impact American news, history and culture,” said Jane Rosenthal, cofounder of the Tribeca Film Festival. “This is the story of a creative journey from pilot to institution and a tribute to the moments that kept us laughing and talking long after the episodes aired. We are excited to welcome Bao Nguyen back to Tribeca to open our 14th Festival with the world premiere of Live From New York!.”

“After 40 years, the timing just felt right,” added the show’s creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

On Thursday, NBC released an official SNL app that features sketches from the show’s 40 seasons. On Sunday, a three-hour primetime special will air live on NBC which will reunite many castmembers, hosts and musical guests.

The Tribeca Film Festival kicks off April 15.