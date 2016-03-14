Tribeca Film Fest Launches TV Track

The Tribeca Film Festival is expanding its television offerings with the new program Tribeca Tune In, which includes six season premieres, three sneak peeks and season finales, three conversation panels, and various other TV-centric events.

Highlights include the premiere of OWN’s original drama Greenleaf with Oprah Winfrey, HBO’s limited drama series The Night Of with John Turturro, History’s Roots, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, and limited series Time Traveling Bong from the producers and stars of Broad City, Ilana Glazer, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello.

The festival happens April 13-24. The TV events include a farewell conversation with The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King and cast including Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo and others, as well as a retrospective screening of the series finale of HBO’s Six Feet Under with live commentary from creator/director Alan Ball.

"Since TFF celebrated the show finale of Friends in 2004 to last year's festival which showcased premieres of Inside Amy Schumer, Chef's Table, and the Golden Globe winning Mr. Robot, TFF has long since championed storytelling in a multitude of ways including traditional and online television platforms," said Genna Terranova, festival director. "Tribeca Tune In gives us the opportunity to invite people off their couches and share their love and curiosity for great storytelling together. This year's selection is a showcase of the innovative voices, comedic creators and visionary producers who are making TV the exceptional medium it is today."