TRI Studios Expands Live Streaming Concerts

Bob Weir's TRI Studios continues to expand the number of free streaming concerts it is offering with the production of Move Me Brightly: Celebrating Jerry Garcia's 70th Birthday Tribute Concert on August 3rd at 6:30 p.m. (PT). Weir is one of the founding members of the Grateful Dead.

The tribute concert will live streamed at www.TRIStudios.com and Yahoo Music.

The state of the art studios launched last year with about 12 streaming concerts and is on track to double that this year with about two concerts a month, some of which have attracted over one million views, notes John Harkin, CTO, Tri Studios.

Traffic for the concerts has increased since TRI Studios cut a deal with Yahoo Music to also stream the events at Yahoo. Since then, higher profile concerts may get over 100,000 views during the live performance and pass the million view mark in replays on Yahoo, Harkin notes.

Harkin notes that the concerts are free and that they make their money via an ad revenue sharing deal with Yahoo, which typically places ads on the page next to the video player. For the moment, no ads are put in the stream.

TRI also offers clips of past concerts at its website.

Technologies used at the studio for the production of HD video for the streaming concerts, include Sony PMV-EX3 cameras, Panasonic HD Remote Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras w/ AW-RP50 Controller, Sony RM-B150 camera RCUs, Panasonic AV-HS450 live production switcher, TV Logic LVM173W Color Correct Monitor, a Sierra 32x32 HD video router, Sachler tripods with fluid pan-heads, a Clear-Com channel intercom system, Antelope Trinity master clock generator, Brainstorm time code generator and Harris HMX6803+ 3G/HD/SD embedder modules.

They also use AJA KiPro decks recording Apple ProRes 422, MacPro with AJA KONA LHi video card, Final Cut Pro 7 for editing, 14 terabyte Dulce RAID for storage and Cache-A LTO tape archive.

During events, the production crew has access to a 20 ft. straight dolly track, a 90 degree dolly curve track and a two meter camera Jib with remote pan and tilt head located at the studio.

For the streaming part of the operation, the studio relies on Digital Rapids StreamZHD video streaming servers, 100 Mbps fiber Internet services from AT&T and Comcast as well as content distribution network (CDN) services by Mobile Rider and Akamai

The venue also houses a Meyer Sound Constellation System. This cutting-edge acoustic modeling technology has the ability to dramatically change the acoustical properties of the room, notes Dennis Leonard, chief audio engineer.

That means, the sonic environment can be changed to replicate either a small club, a theater, arena or even a cathedral depending on the kind of sound the performers want to use.

In addition to a number of well-known musicians who will be performing for the Garcia Tribute Concert, the broadcast also will include Grateful Dead concert footage and video tributes given by Garcia's peers, including Mickey Hart, David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Bill Kreutzmann, Carlos Santana, Dave Schools, Keller Williams and 7 Walkers with Bobby Keys and others