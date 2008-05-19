Trez Thomas Joins Bravo

Bravo tapped Trez Thomas to take charge of its brand on-air and online.

Thomas, who most recently was vice president and group creative director at Lifetime Networks, becomes VP, brand strategy and creative director, in charge of all brand marketing, on-air promotion and creative and off-air trade and consumer. Her reach also extends to book and consumer-product divisions.

Thomas is formerly creative director and cofounder of Air Force One, an independent company that handles campaigns for a laundry list of clients including MTV, PBS, National Geographic Channel, ESPN, VH1, Nickelodeon and others. Before that she was director of on-air promotion for ESPN and ESPN2.