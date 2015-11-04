Trevor Noah Undergoes Emergency Surgery
Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, underwent an emergency appendectomy early Wednesday, and so the cable net will air a rerun in the Daily Show’s Wednesday slot.
“We’re happy to report the procedure went well and he is currently recuperating from the surgery,” said Comedy Central in a statement
The network expects Noah, and a new episode, will be ready to roll Thursday.
Tweeted @ComedyCentralPR: "Feel better."
The South African comic took over the show Sept. 28 after a long run by Jon Stewart.
